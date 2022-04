Logan Junior High Music Department recently participated in the Illinois Grade School Music Association Organizational Contest, bringing home Division 1 ratings.

The contest, held at Logan Junior High, featured over 60 solos and small group performances according to Band Director Steven Olson.

The Princeton 7th/8th Band and 7th/8th Choir both earned Division 1 ratings on their group performances, the highest category.

Students were awarded medals for their performances.

Levi Boggs plays a saxophone solo, accompanied by Christina Batchelor accompanying on piano. (Photo Provided by Logan Junior High)