Princeton Council unanimously approves ambulance purchase

Princeton Council on Monday approved the purchase of a 2023 ambulance for the amount of $163,698.

Fire Chief Chuck Woolley said the purchase was on the department’s replacement list as it replaces ambulances once they have 10 years of service or 100,000 miles. In this case, the purchase is essential due to the lack of availability of another ambulance chassis.

Woolley said Ford has stopped manufacturing chassis and significant cost increases, slated for mid April, have put a rush on the order if the city wanted to save money on the purchase. Woolley said there has been a $17,000 price increase since October of last year.

After waiving a second reading, the board unanimously approved the purchase. Woolley said the ambulance is scheduled to be delivered in September of 2024.