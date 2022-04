Princeton Bible Church Choir will be offering two performances of its Easter musical, “Who Do You Say I Am,” by Claire Cloninger and Robert Sterling.

The performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 10 at 21890 US Hwy 34.

The 26-voice choir will also be joined on a few songs by a children’s choir. The production is directed by Marty Kiser.