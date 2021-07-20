Pink Ribbon Club will meet July 28 in Peru

PERU — The Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the First Congregational Church in Peru.

The club will be celebrating its eight years together and a collective of many years of survivors of breast cancer. The meeting is free and open to all cancer survivors, family and caregivers. You are asked to wear pink and those who have not been vaccinated are kindly asked to wear a mask.

The Pink Heals Fire Truck will be on site for the club members to sign.

RSVPs are required by calling 815-876-4449 or via email at 815PinkRibbonClub@gmail.com.

The church is located at 1431 Fourth St., on Route 6, in Peru south of IVCH and across from the Peru Police Station.