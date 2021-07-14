PHS alumni choir makes debut tonight at 6 p.m.

PRINCETON — It’s time for the music to play on.

The Princeton High School summer choir, including a mixture of alumni and current PHS students, will make its debut at 6 p.m. tonight at Soldiers and Sailors Park. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors to the Covenant Church.

The PHS choir consists of 40 singers ranging from the classes of 2012-2024, 33 of which have sang for choral director Brandon Crawford at PHS.

The concert will feature a wide variety of selections such as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” arranged by Peter Wilhousky, “Let Everything That Hath Breath” by Jeffery Ames featuring soloist Uly VanCleave, “Edelweiss” from the Sound of Music, and much more.

Pre-concert music will begin at 5 p.m. by “the Broken Piano Bench,” a group of former/current PHS jazz band members.

The concert is free. All donations are gratefully accepted and will be distributed to local charity/non-profit organizations. Lawn chairs are suggested and they respectfully request that the audience socially distance as much as possible. Refreshments will be available.