Princeton High School announces class of 2022 top 10

Princeton High School has announced the top 10 from the upcoming graduating class of 2022.

The top 10 consists of Kaia Robbins, Olivia Alter, Margaret Davis, Katie Bates, Sarah Harris, Jenna Loftus, McKenzie Hecht, Aubreanna Vogel, Alex Jagers and Mark Williams Jr.

Robbins is the daughter of Doug and Monica Robbins and has served as class president for four years. She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and study in a pre-health professions program.

Alter is the daughter of Jay and Jennifer Alter and received awards for academic excellence for three years along with various sports recognition. She plans to study human and health physiology at the University of Iowa.

Davis is the daughter of Bill and Julie Kuhne and has participated in the national honors society and been an Illinois State Scholar. She plans to attend Brescia University to play soccer and study business and accounting.

Bates is the daughter of Joe and Jody Bates and has received recognition for academic excellence and been named an Illinois State Scholar. She plans to attend Loras College to play volleyball and softball while studying secondary education.

Harris is the daughter of of Terry and Sheryl Harris and has participated in the national honors society. She plans to go to college for two years and continuing to work.

Loftus is the daughter of John and Kelly Loftus and has been named previous teen of the month, all academic in varsity sports and the BCR and News Tribune Co-runner of the year. She plans to attend IVCC and major in applied science to eventually move on to study dental hygiene.

Hecht is the daughter of Jason and Eileen Hecht and has been named an Illinois State Scholar and received various academic and athletic awards. She plans to play volleyball and softball at Sauk Valley Community College and complete the business-accounting major transfer program.

Vogel is the daughter of Cristin and Mac Kruse and Brent Vogel and has been named an Illinois State Scholar and the board of education academic excellence award. She plans to attend IVCC to work toward an associate’s of applied science in agricultural business management.

Jagers is the son of Tom and Gail Jagers and participated in the national honors society, been named to the high honor roll each semester and received various academic and athletic accolades. He plans to attend IVCC before transferring to the University of Illinois College of ACES and obtain a degree in farm management.

Williams Jr. is the son of Mark and Cheryle Williams and has been named an Illinois State Scholar, received the board of education academic excellence award and various athletic and academic accolades. he plans to study astronautical engineering at the United States Naval Academy.