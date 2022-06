Several police officers have surrounded the perimeter of a house Thursday evening on North Main Street in Princeton where a man has entered after fleeing authorities.

The 200 block of North Main Street is closed as police are negotiating with the suspect. Residents should avoid this area.

The Bureau County Republican will have more information as it becomes available.

Police have surrounded a Princeton house Thursday, June 9, 2022, where a suspect reportedly fled. (Kim Shute - kshute@shawmedia.com)