Bureau County grand jury returns indictments May 13, 2022

A Bureau County grand jury convened Friday and returned the following indictments:

Aracely J. Nunez, 45, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of retail theft.

She is accused of taking possession of certain merchandise offered for sale at a Princeton business having total value in excess of $300 with the intent of depriving the owner permanently of possession of the merchandise, without paying for the merchandise.

An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is free from custody having posted in the amount of $2,100, or 10% ($150 bail reform act).

Saleumsay Souriyan, 48, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis.

A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. This defendant is free from custody having posted in the amount of $75,000, or 10%.

The indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Geno Caffarini and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson and were returned before Judge Marc P. Bernabei and Judge James Andreoni. There were two suppressed cases.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.