RockerByeBoutique in Ladd grand opening to be Nov. 12

Rocker Bye Boutique will be hosting a grand opening ceremony at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 101 N. Main Ave. in Ladd. The business is owned by Amber Schwingle Zrust.

RockerByeBaby is Zrust’s handmade baby brand specializing in baby blankets, hats and other items. RockerByeDestash Fabric and Patterns is Zrust’s custom fabric and digital sewing pattern brand. RockerByeBirths is her doula service and birth photography business. RockerByeRentals is for rental property in LaMoille, The Cookie Cottage.

A ribbon cutting and light refreshments will take place a noon with the store being open from noon to 6 p.m.