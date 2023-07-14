American Red Cross to hold blood drive July 27 in Malden

The American Red Cross will hold at blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Malden Grade School, 350 S. East St. in Malden.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors from July 12 through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Donors from July 17 through July 31 will also receive an officially licensed “Shark Week” t-shirt while supplies last.