July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
American Red Cross to hold blood drive July 27 in Malden

Blood drive will be held at Malden Grade School

By Shaw Local News Network

The American Red Cross will hold at blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Malden Grade School, 350 S. East St. in Malden.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors from July 12 through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Donors from July 17 through July 31 will also receive an officially licensed “Shark Week” t-shirt while supplies last.