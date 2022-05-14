Princeton Legion Auxiliary meets May 18

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125 in Princeton meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the legion building, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Following the meeting, members will assemble Memorial Day bags to distribute to veterans at local retirement and nursing homes. Anyone interested in becoming a member is invited to join the meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. New members are actively sought to ensure the continued service honoring those who have served our country.

For questions, call 815-488-4799.