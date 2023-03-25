2022-23 All-BCR Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Teegan Davis (Princeton-Sr./G)
One of the most athletic athletes to ever suit up for the Tigers, the University of Iowa football recruit soared to All-State honors on the hardwood. He averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals for the Sweet 16 Tigers. He was unanimously named TRAC East All-Conference.
Isaiah Hart (St. Bede-Jr./G)
Hart took over as the Bruins’ scoring leader from big brother, Paul, and filled those shoes well, averaging 16.6 points a game. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference.
Noah LaPorte (Princeton-So./C)
LaPorte had a breakout sophomore season, jumping straight from the freshmen team to the varsity ranks. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference.
Mac Resetich (Hall-Sr./G)
An all-around athlete, Resetich was the top area scorer at 24.0 ppg. He also led the Red Devils in rebounding (7.2) and steals (2.0). The University of Illinois football recruit was unanimously named TRAC East All-Conference.
Grady Thompson (Princeton-Sr./G)
The BCR Player of the Year had a record-breaking season for the Tigers, overtaking Joe Ruklick as PHS’ all-time leading scorer with 1,468 career points. He averaged 21.8 points, 2.1 steals, 1.8 assists and a team-high 6.6 rebounds. He was named First Team All-State by the Associated Press and Chicago Sun Times and unanimously named TRAC East All-Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Cooper Balensiefen (Bureau Valley-Sr./G)
The Storm relied on the experience of the senior guard. He averaged 10.4 points and 2.4 assists. He received TRAC East All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Callan Hueneburg (St. Bede-Sr./G)
The senior sharp-shooter was the top area 3-point shooter with 89 treys. He averaged 12.2 points and 2.5 assists. He received TRAC East All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley-Jr./C)
The Storm’s big man came up big, leading the Storm in scoring at 10.6 ppg while leading the area rebounding at 9.8. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference.
Korte Lawson (Princeton-Jr./G)
Lawson became eligible to play on the ninth game of the season after his transfer to PHS and stabilized the Tigers’ offense at point guard. He led the area in assists with 6.0 per game, double the next best. He received TRAC East All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Kolten Monroe (Princeton-Sr./F)
After a late start to the season, Monroe played a key role for the Tigers’ regional champions. A dunking machine, Monroe averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bureau Valley - Corban Chhimm (So., G), Elijah Endress (So., G)
Hall - Payton Dye (Jr./F), Ashton Pecher (Sr./G)
DePue - Oscar Lopez (Sr., C)
LaMoille - Logan Dober (Sr., G), Eli Keighin (Sr./F)
Princeton - Christian Rosario (Sr., G), Bennett Williams (Jr., C)
St. Bede - John Brady (Sr., G)