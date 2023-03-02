Boys basketball: Change of venue - Orion Sectional finals moved to Geneseo

Same two teams. Same game. New site.
Friday night’s Class 2A Sectional championship game between Princeton and Rockridge has been moved from Orion High School to Geneseo High School.
Princeton Athletic Director Jeff Ohlson said the move was made to accommodate the anticipated large crowd at a larger facility.
Tiger coach Jason Smith said it really doesn’t matter where the game is being played.
“As long as there is a ball and two hoops, we will be good,” he said.
Game time will remain at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
The two teams played at Geneseo in last year’s Thanksgiving Tournament with the Rockets winning 72-69.
Go Fan tickets previously purchased will remain valid for the game. No new purchases will be required for those who have already purchased tickets.
Orion High School wil be releasing additional tickets to be purchased via a GoFan link. This link will be public and made available to both schools Thursday evening. Purchases will be first come, first served.
The link will be made available on the school website at www.phs-il.org and notifications will go out when it has been posted.
At this time, no tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Attendance will be capped at 1700.
Geneseo High School is located at: 700 N. State St. in Geneseo.