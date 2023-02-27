Basketball: Princeton great Joe Ruklick - In his own words

Princeton great Joe Ruklick (left) was forever linked to Wilt Chamberlain when he got the assist on the Big Dipper’s 100-point basket on March 2, 1962. Here’s the broadcast of the moment: “The rebound, Lucken-bill back to Ruklick into Chamberlain. He made it! He made it! He made it! A Dipper Dunk! He made it! The fans are all over the floor. They stopped the game. People are running out on the court. One-hundred points for Wilt Chamberlain. …The most amazing scoring performance of all time. One-hundred points for the Big Dipper.”