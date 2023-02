Princeton Christian Academy won the BVEC Tournament championship, defeating top seed Malden, 19-16, Tuesday night at Bradford.

The Eagles finished the season at 10-2, avenging both losses at the hands of Malden, the regular season BVEC champion.

Isla Bayer led the Eagles with 10 points. Alice Scruggs had six points, Abby Harris two points and Kaylyn Friel one.

For Malden, Danika Burden had eight points and Haleigh Linker had five.

Bradford beat Neponset for third place.