February 07, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at the area sports scores for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:

Boys basketball

Annawan 67, United 51

DePue at Henry-Senachwine

Dixon 61, Rock Falls 50

Bureau Valley 59, Hall 47

Kewanee 48, Mendota 39

IMSA 58, LaMoille 25

La Salle-Peru at Morris

Marquette 62, Serena 60

Normal U-High 81, Lanphier 51

Princeton 84, St. Bede 48

Putnam County 53, Fieldcrest 46

Seneca 67, Streator 45

Woodland 48, Earlville 45

Sophomores/JV

Hall at Bureau Valley

Fieldcrest at Putnam County

La Salle-Peru at Morris

Princeton 64, St. Bede 51

Mendota at Kewanee

Seneca 46, Streator 44 (OT)

Girls basketball

Amboy 48, AFC 25

L-P 42, Rochelle 30

Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39