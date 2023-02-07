Women’s Bowling: Ashley Hensley wins first Masters

Ashley Hensley won her first Princeton Women’s Masters Bowling championship.
Hensley topped the 2023 field at Pin Splitter Lanes, defeating former champion Shannon Allen, 94.42 to 93.05 in Peterson Points. Hensley knocked down 4,742 pins in 20 games over two weekends while Allen tallied 4,655.
Defending champion Katie Gerrard, who took over the top spot after the second day of competition, settled for third place at 91.32.
Rounding out the top 5 were former champion Chastidy Rotramel (86.30) and Sherry Allen (85.36).
Hensley also received the Darlene Sheppard Sportsmanship Award.