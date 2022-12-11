Colmone Classic: Jackson McDonald’s game-winner lifts PC past Marquette for third place

SPRING VALLEY - Jackson McDonald was the right man in the right place for the Putnam County Panthers at Hall High School Saturday night.

His putback lifted the Panthers to a come-from-behind 47-45 victory over Ottawa Marquette in the third-place game of the Colmone Classic.

McDonald was happy to deliver for his teammates.

“I had to get the rebound and put it back in,” he said. “These guys come into practice and grind it out every single day. It was a good win.

“A win over Marquette’s good. They’re our conference rival. It always feels good to beat them. Obviously, we want to play in this late game (championship), but we’re happy with what we got.”

Marquette led by 11 points after the first quarter and six heading into the fourth.

PC's Orlando Harris shoots over Marquette Saturday night at Hall High School. (Mike Vaughn)

Tommy Durdan nearly won the game for the Crusaders with a 3-point shot at the buzzer that rimmed in and out.

“We came out really flat and I’m just glad we came back. Everybody played hard defense and rebounded well and that’s what brought us back in the game,” McDonald said.

McDonald finished with a game-high 16 points and Austin Mattingly added 13 for PC.

Griffin Walker had 10 points for the Crusaders and Alex Graham had nine.