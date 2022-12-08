Colmone Classic: Putnam County beats Stillman Valley, advances to semifinals

SPRING VALLEY - Friday’s semifinals of the Colmone Classic have been set.
On Wednesday, Putnam County beat Stilman Valley, 63-48, and Pontiac beat Fieldcrest, 65-47. They will meet in Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.
The first semifinal of the night will match Princeton (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0) at 6:30 p.m.
For PC on Wednesday, Jackson McDonald had 18 points and eight rebounds, Austin Mattingly had 16 points and seven rebounds and Wyatt Grimshaw added 16 points and five rebounds.
Also Wednesday, Rock Falls beat St. Bede, 69-61.
Crossover games start up Thursday with Mendota (0-2) meeting St. Bede (0-2) at 5 p.m., Hall (0-2) vs. Bureau Valley (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. and Stillman Valley (1-1) vs. Fieldcrest (1-1) at 8 p.m.