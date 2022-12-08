December 07, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Colmone Classic: Putnam County beats Stillman Valley, advances to semifinals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County's Jackson McDonald (23) runs toward the hoop to score a basket over Hall's Braden Curran (23) and Domonic Galetti (25) during the Colmone Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Hall Hight School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY - Friday’s semifinals of the Colmone Classic have been set.

On Wednesday, Putnam County beat Stilman Valley, 63-48, and Pontiac beat Fieldcrest, 65-47. They will meet in Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.

The first semifinal of the night will match Princeton (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0) at 6:30 p.m.

For PC on Wednesday, Jackson McDonald had 18 points and eight rebounds, Austin Mattingly had 16 points and seven rebounds and Wyatt Grimshaw added 16 points and five rebounds.

Also Wednesday, Rock Falls beat St. Bede, 69-61.

Crossover games start up Thursday with Mendota (0-2) meeting St. Bede (0-2) at 5 p.m., Hall (0-2) vs. Bureau Valley (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. and Stillman Valley (1-1) vs. Fieldcrest (1-1) at 8 p.m.