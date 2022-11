Girls Basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update

Here’s a rundown of pools and games in the Princeton Holiday Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 1-0, Streator, Putnam County 0-1

GRAY POOL: Bureau Valley 1-0, Henry, Stark County 0-1

WHITE POOL: St. Bede 1-0, Erie-Prophetstown, Midland 0-1

Monday, Nov. 14

St. Bede 38, Midland 31

Bureau Valley 41, Stark County 31

Princeton 62, Putnam County 36

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Erie-Prophetstown vs. St. Bede, 5 p.m.

Stark County vs. Henry, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Streator, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Bronze 1 vs. Bronze 3, 5 p.m.

Silver 1 vs. Silver 3, 6:30 p.m.

Gold 1 vs. Gold 3, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Bronze 3 vs. Bronze 2, 5 p.m.

Silver 3 vs. Silver 2, 6:30 p.m.

Gold 3 vs. Gold 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bronze 2 vs. Bronze 1, 5 p.m.

Silver 2 vs. Silver 1, 6:30 p.m.

Gold 2 vs. Gold 1, 8 p.m.

F/S tournament

BV POOL: L-P 1-0, E-P 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-1, Princeton 0-1

PC POOL: Ottawa 1-0, St. Bede 1-0, PC 0-1, Streator 0-1

At Bureau Valley

MONDAY: L-P 23, Princeton 17; E-P 31, BV 18

TUESDAY: Princeton vs. E-P, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Stark County, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY: E-P vs. Stark County, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

At Putnam County

MONDAY: St Bede 45, Streator 12; Ottawa 28, PC 26

TUESDAY: Streator vs. Midland, 5:30 p.m.; PC vs. St. Bede, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY: Midland vs. St. bBede, 5:30 p.m.; PC vs. Streator, 7 p.m.

At Princeton

SATURDAY: 7th place - 4th place BV vs. 4th place PC, 9 a.m.; 5th place - 3rd place BV vs. 3rd place PC, 10:30 a.m.; 3rd place - 2nd place BV vs. 2nd place PC, noon; 1st place - 1st place BV vs. 1st place PC, 1:30 p.m.