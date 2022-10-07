BCR Roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6: Bureau Valley volleyball wins at Kewanee

Bureau Valley won on the road in Three Rivers Conference volleyball play Thursday night at Kewanee, but Princeton went down in defeat at Mendota.

At Kewanee: The Storm defeated the host Boiler Girls 25-18, 25-19. Kate Salisbury put up 19 assists, six kills, four digs and four points for BV. Other top contributors for the Storm (10-18, 5-4) were Keely Lawson (4 blocks, 6 digs, 4 points), Ella Thacker (7 kills, 4 digs), Emma Stabler (6 kills, 5 points), Kate Stoller (7 digs),

The BV sophs won 25-17, 26-24 while Kewanee took the freshmen match 25-12, 25-10.

At Mendota: The host Spikers captured a back and forth tussle over Princeton, defeating the Tigresses 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 Thursday. Olivia Gartin led PHS with 13 kills, Miyah Fox had 11 points and 11 digs and Lily Keutzer added 10 digs and five kills and five points.

Princeton swept the sophomore (25-21, 25-21) and freshmen (25-16, 25-12) matches.

BOYS SOCCER

HBR 3, DePue-Hall 2: The Little Giants fell in Thursday’s consolation match in the Little Ten boys soccer tournament at Hinckley.