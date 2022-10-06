October 06, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Little Ten Conference Tournament Update

By Kevin Hieronymus
Little Ten Conference logo

Little Ten Conference Volleyball Tournament at LaMoille

Wednesday quarterfinal round:

(1) Indian Creek def. (9) LaMoille 25-10, 25-12

(4) Serena def. (5) IMSA 20-25, 25-14, 25-21

(2) Newark def. (7) Somonauk 25-10, 25-8

(3) Earlville def. (6) Hinckley-Big Rock 25-12, 25-17

Friday’s schedule

Consolation semifinal 1 - (9) LaMoille vs. (5) IMSA, 4:30

Consolation semifinal 2 - (7) Somonauk vs. (6) H-BR, 5:30

Championship semifinal 1 - (1) Indian Creek vs. (4) Serena, 6:30

Consolation semifinal 2 - (2) Newark vs (3) Earlville, 7:30

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation finals, 4 p.m.

Third place, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.