Volleyball: Little Ten Conference Tournament Update

Little Ten Conference Volleyball Tournament at LaMoille
Wednesday quarterfinal round:
(1) Indian Creek def. (9) LaMoille 25-10, 25-12
(4) Serena def. (5) IMSA 20-25, 25-14, 25-21
(2) Newark def. (7) Somonauk 25-10, 25-8
(3) Earlville def. (6) Hinckley-Big Rock 25-12, 25-17
Friday’s schedule
Consolation semifinal 1 - (9) LaMoille vs. (5) IMSA, 4:30
Consolation semifinal 2 - (7) Somonauk vs. (6) H-BR, 5:30
Championship semifinal 1 - (1) Indian Creek vs. (4) Serena, 6:30
Consolation semifinal 2 - (2) Newark vs (3) Earlville, 7:30
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation finals, 4 p.m.
Third place, 5 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.