BCR Saturday roundup for Sept. 24: Princeton third, St. Bede fourth in Mendota Ryder Cup

Princeton placed third and St. Bede fourth in Saturday’s Mendota Modified Ryder Cup at Mendota Golf Club.
Ottawa won with a 230 with L-P taking second at 242. They were followed by Princeton (244) and St. Bede (245) with Bureau Valley in sixth (249) and Hall in seventh (253)
Cousins Landen and Grant Plym led the Red Devils, placing third with a 76, the same score as Princeton’s Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson, who finished fourth.
Wyatt Novotny and Seth Spratt paced the Storm in fifth place with a 76, while St. Bede’s Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillion were sixth with a 77.
Other local pairs were: Jarrett Carr and Jordan Reinhardt (80) and Tyson Phillips and Luke Smith (88) of Princeton.
Cooper Balensiefen and Colin Stabler (86) and Parker Stier and Landen Birdsley (87) of Bureau Valley.
Logan Potthoff and Luke Tunnell (79) and Ryan Slingsby and Abe Wiesbrock (89) of St. Bede.
Josh Scheri and Jacob Diaz (84) and Cody Orlandi and Lukas Mannriquez (93) of Hall (84).
FOOTBALL
Amboy co-op 44, Orangeville 0: Eddie Jones ran for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Clippers rolled to a victory Saturday in Orangeville.
Jones ran for a 7-yard TD in the first quarter as Amboy took a 6-0 lead.
Jones tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Brennan Blaine to cap a 24-point second quarter for the Clippers.
Landon Whelchel broke free for a 76-yard TD run and Quinton Leffelman raced for a 51-yard TD in the second as the Clippers built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Jones ran for a 65-yard TD and Whelchel added a 3-yard rushing score in the second half for Amboy (4-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
At Sterling: Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson finished 88th with a time of 18:11.8 in Saturday’s Rock River Run on Saturday. Teammate Kamden Wahlgren turned in a season best 22:59.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms led area runners by placing 41st in 20:35.9. Also for PHS, Kiana Brokaw was 99th (22:38), Avery Waca 107th (23:08) and Claire Grey 156th (26:37).
At Kewanee: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House placed third (17:15) and Ben Roth was seventh (18:13 in Saturday’s Boiler Invitational.
The Amboy co-op placed second as a team with 42 points, just two behind champion IVC, led by sixth place Kyler McNinch (5:54), ninth place Atticus Horner (6:11) and 10th place Charlie Dickinson (6:11).
At Winnebago: Princeton Logan Junior High won the girls title and the boys placed second in the 16-team field of the Roger Schmidt Invitational on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
At Byron: The Princeton freshmen finished third in tournament play at Byron Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Alleman 2, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game Saturday in DePue.