September 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Meet your Hall Red Devils

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here is your 2022 Hall Red Devils varsity football team: (front row left to right) Hunter Edgecomb, Elijah Leota, Mike Terry, Ben Heerdt, Tristen Redcliff, DeAnthony Weatherspoon, Ayden Lawless, Miguel Reveles and Gabe Wamhoff; (second row left to right) Jack Curran, Kyler Williams, Aiden Redcliff, Dylan Glynn, Jack Jablonski, Joe Schrader, Gianni Guerrini, Hunter Corsolini and Kaiden Kenny; (back row, left to right) Trevor Balma, Miguel Revles, Brayden Curren, Leo Lopez, Hunter Meager, Mac Resetich, Joel Koch, Camaron Spradling, Back row: Bryce Smith, Lucas Milton, Joseph Bacidore, Kayden Backes, Alex Johll and Jacob Mongan. (Photo courtesy Hall High School/Jen Heredia)

Here is your 2022 Hall F/S football team (front row, from left to right) Talon Pack, Aiden McMahon, Brayden Bickerman, Jimmie Jablonski, Nathan Lankford, Alek Koch, Brayden Perez and Chris Haig; (second row) Hunter Edgecomb, Carter Grandadam, Kayden Bouxsein, James Zeigler, Juan Ramirez, Mykail Wendling-Bacues, Hayden Sienkiewicz, Elijah Leota and Ben Heerdt; (third row) Hunter Simpson, Cameron Spradling, Derrick Kauffman, Vance Pienta, Chase Burkart, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Gruenwald and Connor Keeling: and (back row) Kaiden Kenny, Dylan Glynn, Aiden Lawless, Jack Curran, Jacob Mongan, Aiden Redcliff, Gabe Wamhoff, Hunter Corsolini and Eddie Mondoni. (Photo courtesy Hall High School/Jen Heredia)