Brian Taylor, Alex Waca top male/female finishers in Underground Railroad 5K

Brian Taylor, 38, and Alex Waca, 13, both of Princeton, were the winning male and female finishers in the Underground Railroad 5K Race on Sept. 10 over the Homestead Festival.

Taylor turned in a time of 19:08 to lead the field. Humberto Maclas-DeLeon, 36, of Streator was second in 19:39.8.

Other local top finishes were Brent Loftus, 23, of Princeton (3rd, 21:14.5), Nolan Kloepping, 15, of Princeton (4th, 21:16.8), Eli Grundman, 21, of Princeton (6th, 22:57.9), and Andy Krabill, 39, of Tiskilwa (7th, 23:04.9).

Waca was the first female finisher with an overall 10th-place time of 23:38.5. Other top local female finishers were Megan Krabill, 37, of Tiskilwa (11th, 23:39.4) and Abby Vladika, 35, of Princeton (14th, 24:09.3).