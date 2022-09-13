September 13, 2022
Volleyball: Bureau Valley, Princeton square off tonight

By Kevin Hieronymus

Olivia Gartin makes a pass for Princeton Monday night. The Tigresses will host Bureau Valley tonight/ (Mike Vaughn)

Bureau Valley invades Princeton’s Prouty Gym for some Three Rivers East Conference volleyball action tonight.

It will be the Tigresses’ second straight night at home coming off Monday’s 25-23, 25-23 setback to St. Bede. Princeton brings in a 2-1 record in league play, 3-7 overall.

The Storm also sport a 2-1 record in the TRAC East and stand 5-10 overall.

Match time is 6 p.m. following freshmen and sophomore matches.

In other area volleyball matches tonight:

Serena is at DePue, 5:30 p.m.

Hinckley-Big Rock is at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.

Kewanee is at St. Bede, 7 p.m.

Hall travels to Putnam County at 7 p.m.