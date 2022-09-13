BCR roundup for Monday, Sept. 12: St. Bede edges Princeton in TRAC volleyball

It was as close as close gets Monday night at Prouty Gym where St. Bede edged host Princeton in Three Rivers East Conference volleyball.
The Bruins won the first set, 25-23, and liked it so much, they did it again, taking the second set by an identical 25-23 score.
For St. Bede (4-7, 2-1), Amanda Wocjik had 21 assists and two kills, Ali Bosnich had five kills and three blocks, Ella Hermes had eight digs, Emily Robbins had seven kills and five digs and Reagan Stoudt had four kills.
Seniors Olivia Gartin (7) and Lily Keutzer (5) combined for 12 kills while Morgan Richards had four blocks for the Tigresses. Setters Natasha Faber-Fox (10 assists, 9 points) and Caitlin Meyer (7/5) combined for 17 assists and 14 points.
Miyah Fox led PHS (3-7, 2-1) with eight points and six digs.
St. Bede also won the sophomores match 25-14, 25-20 with PHS winning the freshmen match 25-19, 15-7.
VOLLEYBALL
At LaMoille: IMSA defeat the host Lions in straight sets Monday at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in Little Ten Conference play.
F/S FOOTBALL
The Bureau Valley (14-0 over Mendota), Princeton (53-6 over) Hall and St. Bede (28-20 over Kewanee) F/S football teams were also victorious in Three Rivers Conference play Monday night.