Jasmine Borgmann named as assistant coach at St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Former LaMoille-Ohio basketball standout Jasmine Borgmann is moving up in her coaching career.
The St. Olaf College women’s basketball program and third-year head coach Kelly Mahlum recently announced the hiring of Borgmann as an assistant coach. She joins Mahlum’s staff after serving as the director of operations for the women’s basketball program at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Woods, Ind. since June 2022.
She was previously a graduate assistant for the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods program during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
”We are excited for Jasmine to join our program,” Mahlum said. “She has put in great work to build her coaching experience and basketball knowledge during her undergraduate and graduate pursuits. She is ready to embrace her next coaching chapter and is hungry to make a positive impact on this program.”
Jasmine Kahly,, as she was known playing for LaMoille-Ohio, said she was extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach at St. Olaf and be back in the NCAA Division III coaching world.
“Coach Mahlum and I connected through our passion for women’s sports and the values we both believe in. The support for academics and athletics at St. Olaf really stood out to me and I am excited to be part of all of it,” she said.
As the director of operations at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Borgmann was involved with all facets of summer training, recruiting, leadership development, and administration of the program. During her two years as a graduate assistant, Borgmann helped with recruiting, supervision, skill development, day-to-day operations, fundraising, and academic progress, among other responsibilities.
As a graduate assistant, Borgmann was part of the 2021-22 Pomeroys’ team that finished as the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) national runner-up, which was the deepest USCAA run in program history. That year, SMWC improved from 0-9 to 14-14 and had its best start to the season since 2011. The Pomeroys finished in the top 10 in the USCAA Coaches Poll every week of the season as well.
Prior to her time at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Borgmann was a student assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisc. She graduated from Lakeland in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management and Leadership with an emphasis on coaching and athletic administration. In May 2022, Borgmann earned her Master of Leadership Development from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.