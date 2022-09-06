Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Here’s a look at today’s area sports schedule:

Boys golf - Hall, Princeton at Mendota, 4 p.m.; Bureau Valley, Newman at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer - DePue-Hall at Kewanee, 4 p.m.; Riverdale at Princeton, Earlville at Mooseheart, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country - St. Bede, Fieldcrest, Kewanee at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf - St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis - Newman at Mendota, 4 p.m.; Princeton at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball - Putnam County at LaMoille, Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota at Hall, IVCC at Moraine Valley, 6 p.m.; Newman at St. Bede, 7 p.m.