August 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Girls Golf: 5 to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Gianna Grivetti hits the ball during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Gianna Grivetti hits the ball during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Mike Vaughn)

FIRST TEAM

Breanne Briggs (St. Bede, Sr.): The Bruins will look for big things from Briggs, who averaged a 51.5 last year, third best in the area. She was an All-BCR/First Team Three All-Conference selection.

Breanne Briggs

Gianna Grivetti (St. Bede/Sr.): St. Bede will be looking for a new leader this year to take over for departed BCR Golfer of the Year Aleanna Mendoza, and Grivetti is ready to answer the call. The First Team All-BCR/Three Rivers All-Conference selection averaged a 46 last year.

Gianna Grivetti

Emma Kruse-Carter (PHS, Sr.): “EKC” returns for her fourth year on the Tigresses squad. She averaged 62 and was a three-time team scoring leader as a junior.

Emma Kruse-Carter

Emma Kruse-Carter

Cassidy Peterson (BV, Sr.): In just her first year, Peterson showed remarkable improvement, shooting a 71 in her first meet and a 49 in her last home match, finishing with a 62 average.

Cassidy Peterson

Cassidy Peterson

Callie Schoff (BV, Sr.): The Storm senior is BV’s leading returning golfer, averaging a 54 last year. She carded a 99 at regionals.

Callie Schoff