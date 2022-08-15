Volleyball: Just like starting over for Princeton

If the Princeton Tigresses volleyball team had a theme song this year, it would be John Lennon’s 1980 hit, “Just like starting over.”
After graduating a large senior class of two four-year players and a cast of three-year players, which led PHS to its first regional championship in 10 years, it will be just like starting over. Six of the graduates are now playing collegiately this fall.
There’s a word veteran coach Andy Puck doesn’t like to use the word, however - rebuilding.
“I’ve heard people say things about rebuilding. I don’t like the word rebuild because to me it makes it sound like this group is not athletic, they’re not volleyballers. To me, it just means it wasn’t their time yet, and now it’s their time,” he said.
“Now has there been a lot more teaching this year? Yeah. It’s been a little more refreshing. I’m back to basics. Kind of opening their eyes to different aspects of the sport. Where in years past, we just needed to play. So it’s kind of back to fundamentals and kids finding identities. And now we’re starting to find an identity to who can play where. This is where it gets fun.”
Senior Olivia Gartin, the only player returning who saw much action in last year’s postseason run, is ready to have some more fun in a different role.
“I’m in a leadership position. Last year, I was still kind of in the learning process, trying to figure things out at the varsity level,” she said. “But this year, I’m able to mentor the incoming juniors and even freshmen.”
Gartin said she learned about patience and how to “work with your team and work through the struggles.”
“Last year, we had a really good team and a really good setter, and all that stuff,” she added. “This year, it’s learning how to communicate better with your teammates to help better the team.”
Gartin was a go-to hitter last year along side graduated Mckenzie Hecht and Puck said now teams will be focusing on her. Gartin’s up for the challenge.
“I know that I have the ability to play my best, and I just have to do what I do,” she said.
Senior Lily Keutzer, also an outside hitter, is one of the players Puck said has been biding her time.
“She got a lot of varsity reps in practice last year. She was one of the kids waiting her time. Now this is her time and it’s her time to shine,” Puck said.
Senior Isa Ibarra will also be counted on heavily, Puck said, as she makes the move to defensive specialist from libero, returning from a knee injury last basketball season.
No where will the “starting over” theme play more out than at setter where Puck turns to juniors Caitlin Meyer and Natasha Faber-Fox, who will share duties playing a “6-2″ following the graduation of four-year mainstay Katie Baties, now playing for Loras College.
“It’s just different,” Puck said. “Katie knew me well and knew what I expected and these girls are adjusting and getting to know me and my coaching style.”
Junior Morgan Foes, who saw some key moments late in last year’s sectional semifinal match, will play at right side hitter along with Anagrace Isaacson. Classmates Morgan Richards and Chrissy Sierens will play at middle hitter while Myah Fox takes over at libero.
Sophomore Elle Hart is being pulled up to varsity to play at right side or outside hitter, Puck said. Classmate Kelsea Klingenberg is on call to help as needed in the back row.
While their numbers may be down a bit, 12 total, including eight juniors, Puck said they are taking “quality over quantity.”
“Do I have as high expectations as I did going into last year’s season? I always have high expectations. I always want to win games,” Puck said. “But there’s going to be some ebbs and flow. We’re going to have some growing pains. As long as we’re growing together. It’s not about where we’re at at the beginning, it’s where we’re at the middle of the season and at the end of the season.”
“I think we can do great things. I think we have a lot of potential this year,” Gartin said.
Puck doesn’t see anything changing in conference with defending champion Newman remaining the team to beat.
“Newman’s always the team to beat, but we’ve always been able to push them and I don’t see that changing any at all,” he said. “I see us definitely competing in conference. Our goal is to always win conference and win in postseason and try to bring hardware. We want to hang more numbers up there (on the history board at Prouty Gym).
“This has been fun. These kids have come a long way. We had a really good summer. We had a good camp. These kids have been working out all summer. I think time will tell here where we’re at.”
Tiger tales: Former PHS standout Anna Murray (2019), who will be student teaching for Bureau Valley Elementary, is serving as a varsity assistant Puck. ... The Tigresses will open the season at home Tuesday, Aug. 23 vs. L-P at 6 p.m.