Golf: Five Bureau County storylines for the 2022 season

The 2022 season will tee off for area golf teams beginning Monday, Aug. 14. Here’s a look at five storylines to watch this season:
Encore performance
Jake Delaney, motivated by the memory of his grandparents who inspired him to play golf, played his way to state last year with a 79 at the Byron Sectional. The St. Bede senior is up for an encore performance in his last go around.
The reigning BCR Golfer of the Year led the Bruins with a 40.5 average.
No sophomore jinx
Hall’s Landon Plym had one of the best freshmen seasons of recent memory around the Illinois Valley. Will there be a sophomore jinx?
Not a chance.
Plym averaged an area-best 38.3 and will only get better. It’s just a matter of how much.
Plym was a six-time match medalist, winning the Rock Falls and Princeton Invites along the way. He earned First Team All-BCR and TRAC All-Conference honors.
Who will be the new leading lady?
With the graduation of St. Bede’s Ali Mendoza, the two-time BCR Golfer of the Year now playing for St. Ambrose University, who will be the next top player among area girls?
The new leading lady should be found right back at the Academy. St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti is ready to answer the call. The First Team All-BCR/Three Rivers All-Conference selection averaged a 46 last year, 5.5 strokes lower than the next best returning golfer.
Returning to the top
Jaden Eggers took over the No. 1 position for the Princeton golf team during the season last year as a junior and ran with it. He was the leading the Tigers with a 41 average and looks to improve on his past gains.
He was a three-time meet medalist, 12-time scoring leader and 2A sectional qualifier.
The more the merrier
The Princeton girls program has seen its numbers go up and down over the years with just four girls out last year. And even though two of the four graduated, the numbers appear to have a significant bump this fall with an array of newcomers.