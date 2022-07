The Pirates captured the Princeton Girls Instructional League championship at Zearing Park. Team members are: (front row, from left to right) coach Nicole Ori, Harmony Gurley, Natalie Stewart, Remey Johnson, Tessa Sayler, Riley Bopes, Abigail Stewart, Alexis Clark, Harper Ori, Kaylee Johnston, Gabriela Ochoa and coach Jessica Johnston. (Photo courtesy PYBSL)