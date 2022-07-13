Baseball: 1988 State champion St. Bede Bruins friends on and off the field

The 1988 St. Bede Bruins huddle up after defeating Mendota 5-4 for the regional championship at Putnam County. The Bruins won their final 10 games of the season, winning the Class A State championship. Team members are (front row, from left) Chad Kunkel, Brad Koster, Jim Perona, Steve Pomatto with trophy, Chris Clancy, Eric Bubelis, Mike DeAngelo and Chuck Loebach; and (back row) Jim Walsh, Ken Bima, Mark Schneider, Jim Barto, Brad Derix, Tom McGunnigal, Mike Schneider, Eric Krogulski, Sean Ginocchio and Mark Boucher. (Photo contributed)