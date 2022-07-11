July 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

WBVL Update: Rockies win C League championship

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Princeton Rockies defeated Annawan 3-2 to win the C League championship Sunday in Sheffield. The Rockets finished the season undefeated at 15-0. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Kiley Johnston, Lauren Driscoll, Leena Gutshall, Ellie Matlick and Alexis Mecum; and (back) assistant coach Corey Dever, Annabelle Schlender, Chandra Segerstrom, Elizabeth Keutzer, Emily Jaeger, Ellie Longeville, Avery Bopes, Kylei Molln, Kalliope Gasperecz and head coach Bethen Campbell.

The Princeton Rockies defeated Annawan 3-2 to win the C League championship Sunday in Sheffield. The Rockets finished the season undefeated at 15-0. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Kiley Johnston, Lauren Driscoll, Leena Gutshall, Ellie Matlick and Alexis Mecum; and (back) assistant coach Corey Dever, Annabelle Schlender, Chandra Segerstrom, Elizabeth Keutzer, Emily Jaeger, Ellie Longeville, Avery Bopes, Kylei Molln, Kalliope Gasperecz and head coach Bethen Campbell.

The Princeton Rockies raised the C League championship trophy by defeating Annawan 3-2 in Sunday’s tournament finals in Sheffield.

The Rockets ran the table, finishing the season undefeated at 15-0.

In other games, Walnut beat the Princeton Tigers 12-8 for third place and the Princeton White Sox beat Sheffield for fifth place.

Minor League

The Princeton Cardinals beat the Princeton Cubs 9-8 in extra innings for third place in the Minor League Baseball tournament at Annawan Sunday.

Sheffield upset the No. 1 seeded and undefeated Cubs in Saturday’s semifinals to advance to Sunday’s championship against Annawan.

B League

After a 7-6 loss to Annawan, the Cubs Princeton stayed alive in the B League Softball Tournament by defeating Walnut 10-5 in the loser’s bracket at Zearing Park in Princeton Sunday.

The Cubs advance to Monday’s championship round needing to defeat undefeated Annawan twice in the double-elimination tournament.

Little League

Annawan beat Walnut to capture the WBVL Little League championship Saturday at Walnut.