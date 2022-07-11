WBVL Update: Rockies win C League championship

The Princeton Rockies defeated Annawan 3-2 to win the C League championship Sunday in Sheffield. The Rockets finished the season undefeated at 15-0. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Kiley Johnston, Lauren Driscoll, Leena Gutshall, Ellie Matlick and Alexis Mecum; and (back) assistant coach Corey Dever, Annabelle Schlender, Chandra Segerstrom, Elizabeth Keutzer, Emily Jaeger, Ellie Longeville, Avery Bopes, Kylei Molln, Kalliope Gasperecz and head coach Bethen Campbell.