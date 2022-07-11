WBVL Update: Rockies win C League championship

The Princeton Rockies raised the C League championship trophy by defeating Annawan 3-2 in Sunday’s tournament finals in Sheffield.
The Rockets ran the table, finishing the season undefeated at 15-0.
In other games, Walnut beat the Princeton Tigers 12-8 for third place and the Princeton White Sox beat Sheffield for fifth place.
Minor League
The Princeton Cardinals beat the Princeton Cubs 9-8 in extra innings for third place in the Minor League Baseball tournament at Annawan Sunday.
Sheffield upset the No. 1 seeded and undefeated Cubs in Saturday’s semifinals to advance to Sunday’s championship against Annawan.
B League
After a 7-6 loss to Annawan, the Cubs Princeton stayed alive in the B League Softball Tournament by defeating Walnut 10-5 in the loser’s bracket at Zearing Park in Princeton Sunday.
The Cubs advance to Monday’s championship round needing to defeat undefeated Annawan twice in the double-elimination tournament.
Little League
Annawan beat Walnut to capture the WBVL Little League championship Saturday at Walnut.