Youth Baseball/Softball: Princeton Cardinals, Cubs win WBVL tournament openers

The Princeton Cardinals and Cubs were winners on their home field in the opening night in B League Softball in Western Bureau Valley League Tournament play Wednesday night.
The Cardinals defeated Walnut 5-2 in the opener at Zearing Park while the Cubs beat LaMoille 14-0 in the nightcap.
Both teams advance to Thursday’s semifinals with the Cardinals to face No. 1 seed Annawan at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Cubs vs. No. 2 Sheffield at 7 p.m.
Walnut and LaMoille fall into the loser’s bracket on Friday night.
The tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday, weather permitting.
Little League: The Princeton White Sox shut out the Princeton Cubs 11-0 in Little League baseball tournament play in Walnut Wednesday night.
Walnut beat the Princeton Rockies 7-5 in Game 2.