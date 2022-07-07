July 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Youth Baseball/Softball: Princeton Cardinals, Cubs win WBVL tournament openers

WBVL Update

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

The Princeton Cardinals and Cubs were winners on their home field in the opening night in B League Softball in Western Bureau Valley League Tournament play Wednesday night.

The Cardinals defeated Walnut 5-2 in the opener at Zearing Park while the Cubs beat LaMoille 14-0 in the nightcap.

Both teams advance to Thursday’s semifinals with the Cardinals to face No. 1 seed Annawan at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Cubs vs. No. 2 Sheffield at 7 p.m.

Walnut and LaMoille fall into the loser’s bracket on Friday night.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday, weather permitting.

Little League: The Princeton White Sox shut out the Princeton Cubs 11-0 in Little League baseball tournament play in Walnut Wednesday night.

Walnut beat the Princeton Rockies 7-5 in Game 2.