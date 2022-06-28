June 27, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Princeton hoops teams have busy weekend

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

The Princeton High School boys and girls basketball teams had a busy summer weekend preparing for games in the winter.

The Tigers played in the Justin Sharp Shootout at Rock Island, finishing second in the Silver Division. They fell by two points to East Moline United Township in the title game on Saturday.

Also Saturday, PHS beat Center-Point Urbana and Davenport Assumption.

On Friday, the Tigers beat East Peoria, but fell to Waukee, Iowa.

The PHS girls went to the Putnam County Shootout, winning three games Friday and two on Saturday to finish 5-0.

The Tigresses opened with wins over Hall, Plano and Midland on Friday.

On their return trip Saturday, PHS beat Streator and host PC.