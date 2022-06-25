Title IX Timeline

Here is a list of significant state and local events in girls sports history connected to the passing of Title IX
June 23, 1972
Title IX is passed
Fall of 1972
Oak Park-River Forest wins first IHSA girls state tennis championship
October 1974
Winnetka New Trier East is first IHSA state volleyball champion
Fall of 1975
Waukegan East wins first IHSA girls state golf championship
February 1977
Sterling is first IHSA girls basketball state champion
October 1978
LaMoille wins its first IHSA district volleyball championship
October 1979
Wheeling wins first IHSA girls state cross country championship
February 1980
Princeton wins its first IHSA regional girls basketball championship
October 1980
Princeton advances to IHSA state volleyball tournament
February 1983
Manlius wins its first IHSA girls basketball regional championship
May 1984
Tiskilwa win state girls 800-meter medley relay championship
October 1984
Tiskilwa wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship
February 1988
St. Bede wins its first IHSA girls basketball regional
November 1990
Princeton girls win IHSA state volleyball championship
October 1993
Manlius wins its only IHSA regional volleyball championship
November 1994
Princeton advances to IHSA state volleyball tournament
November 1995
Hall advances to state volleyball tournament
November 1996
Hall advances to state volleyball tournament
November 1997
Hall advances to state volleyball tournament
February 2000
St. Bede wins its first IHSA girls basketball sectional
October 2001
St. Bede wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship
May 2002
Princeton’s Rebekah Faber wins IHSA Class A state 1600-meter championship
November 2005
Hall (4th), Bureau Valley advance to state volleyball tournament
May 2006
Princeton advances to IHSA state girls soccer tournament
May 2007
Princeton advances to IHSA state girls soccer tournament
May 2008
Bureau Valley’s Alisa Baron wins IHSA 400-meter championship
October 2008
Princeton 4th in state volleyball
May 2009
Princeton’s Alyssa Donner wins IHSA 1A state pole vault championship
Hall’s Kendall Rush wins IHSA 1A state triple jump championship
May 2013
St. Bede fourth in IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament
October 2016
LaMoille wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship
May 2018
Bureau Valley wins IHSA girls state 4x100 relay championship
May 2019
Princeton wins its first IHSA regional softball championship
St. Bede third in IHSA Class 1A state softball tournament
February 2022
IHSA holds first girls state wrestling tournament
— Compiled by Kevin Hieronymus