June 25, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Title IX Timeline

By Kevin Hieronymus

Title IX

Here is a list of significant state and local events in girls sports history connected to the passing of Title IX

June 23, 1972

Title IX is passed

Fall of 1972

Oak Park-River Forest wins first IHSA girls state tennis championship

October 1974

Winnetka New Trier East is first IHSA state volleyball champion

Fall of 1975

Waukegan East wins first IHSA girls state golf championship

February 1977

Sterling is first IHSA girls basketball state champion

October 1978

LaMoille wins its first IHSA district volleyball championship

October 1979

Wheeling wins first IHSA girls state cross country championship

February 1980

Princeton wins its first IHSA regional girls basketball championship

October 1980

Princeton advances to IHSA state volleyball tournament

February 1983

Manlius wins its first IHSA girls basketball regional championship

May 1984

Tiskilwa win state girls 800-meter medley relay championship

October 1984

Tiskilwa wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship

February 1988

St. Bede wins its first IHSA girls basketball regional

November 1990

Princeton girls win IHSA state volleyball championship

October 1993

Manlius wins its only IHSA regional volleyball championship

November 1994

Princeton advances to IHSA state volleyball tournament

November 1995

Hall advances to state volleyball tournament

November 1996

Hall advances to state volleyball tournament

November 1997

Hall advances to state volleyball tournament

February 2000

St. Bede wins its first IHSA girls basketball sectional

October 2001

St. Bede wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship

May 2002

Princeton’s Rebekah Faber wins IHSA Class A state 1600-meter championship

November 2005

Hall (4th), Bureau Valley advance to state volleyball tournament

May 2006

Princeton advances to IHSA state girls soccer tournament

May 2007

Princeton advances to IHSA state girls soccer tournament

May 2008

Bureau Valley’s Alisa Baron wins IHSA 400-meter championship

October 2008

Princeton 4th in state volleyball

May 2009

Princeton’s Alyssa Donner wins IHSA 1A state pole vault championship

Hall’s Kendall Rush wins IHSA 1A state triple jump championship

May 2013

St. Bede fourth in IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament

October 2016

LaMoille wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship

May 2018

Bureau Valley wins IHSA girls state 4x100 relay championship

May 2019

Princeton wins its first IHSA regional softball championship

St. Bede third in IHSA Class 1A state softball tournament

February 2022

IHSA holds first girls state wrestling tournament

