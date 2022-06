Seventh-seeded Princeton Post 125 defeated No. 6 Galesburg Extreme 7-4 and then No. 5 Kewanee 13-3 to capture the Silver Division championship in Sunday's Nolan Keane Tournament Sunday in Kewanee. Team members are (front row, from left) Isaac Attig, Sam Rouse, Brandon Wray and Nolan Kloepping; and (back row) Coach Dave Camp, Brik Rediger, Seth Spratt, Brad McCall, Luke Kelty, Domonic Galletti, James Starkey, Landen Koning, Luke Smith and Gage Starkey. . (Photo provided)