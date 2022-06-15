Softball: Ryann Stoudt swings big bat for St. Bede

Ryann Stoudt joined the St. Bede softball team as a freshman in 2019 and helped the Bruins to a third-place state finish in Class 1A.
She did her best to get them back there her senior year, reaching the Sweet 16 in Class 1A.
Stoudt led St. Bede to a 20-4 record, a regional championship and a sectional final appearance, batting .571 along with two home runs, six doubles, 28 runs scored and 14 RBIs, getting a hit in 22 of the Bruins’ 24 games
She was tabbed as an unanimous Three Rivers All-Conference first baseman and named ICA Second Team All-State.
For all of her accomplishments, Stoudt is the 2022 BCR Softball Player of the Year.
St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said Stoud had an incredible season at the plate.
“Even when she didn’t get an extra base hit or homer her singles were explosive off her bat and that is going to serve her well at the next level,” he said. “While not only being able to hit the ball hard, she was super consistent. Let this sink in for a minute; she hit safely in every game but two, including the postseason, she had 14 multiple hit games, and also reached base safely in all but one game.
Stoudt said she didn’t set “strict goals” for herself this year, other than “staying to the player that I have been in the past and getting beyond that.”
“I think as a team, we did really well. We kind of expected to do OK, but we kept an even tone throughout the entire season instead of getting too high or too low. We just kept our record good,” she added. “As far as myself, I had some ups and downs, but I always bounced back. I think just keeping a positive mind you’re going to come back.”
She did take on a leadership role as one eight seniors on the club.
“We had a couple underclassmen and a couple girls that weren’t used to the coaching style, I would say, and the organization as a whole. So like helping them through that really helped, I could tell, and making sure they stayed positive throughout the games and practices and entire season,” she said.
One of those underclassmen under Stoudt’s wing was her sister, Reagan, a sophomore and key contributor to St. Bede’s success. Stoudt likes playing with her sister, though it had it’s moments as siblings often do.
“I liked playing with her. It’s kind of hit or miss with her sometimes. She’s a little moody, nasty sometimes. But overall, I liked playing with her,” Stoudt said with a smile.
While Stoudt said her sister won’t admit that she looked up to her on the team, “in a way I think she does.”
The Bruins had a change at the helm this season with Sons taking over as head coach after filling a highly involved role as assistant under Rob Ruppert, who remained on staff.
“It wasn’t entirely a big change, but it was definitely different. I liked coach (Rob) Ruppert when he coached and I liked coach Sons, too,” Stoudt said.
The Bruins reached the Class 1A Sweet 16 before falling to Biggsville West Central 2-1 in the Williamsfield Sectional championship. The Heat scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt in the third inning and held off the Bruins the rest of the way.
“I think we really played our best. They just had the upper hand getting home (on the squeeze),” Stoudt said. “I don’t know. We were there the entire game. That last inning being up to bat last and then getting that bunt down.”
Stoudt is playing for the Extreme Elite based out of Collinsville and Orland Park on both ends of the state. Unlike the high school season, Stoudt plays as a utility player in the summer, playing mostly in the outfield and some second base.
While it’s kind of sad to leave St. Bede, Stoudt is ready to move on to bigger and better things. She will be taking her talents to Division II Quincy University to play for the Hawks and is ready for the challenge.
“The program as a whole is like a good community. Kind of like a family. Quincy is a smaller school, like St. Bede, so I’m glad it’s similar in a way.
She said will fill a utility role for the Hawks, “playing where I need.”
“Quincy is getting some great firepower for their lineup. I look forward to watching her success at the next level,” Sons said.
The Ryann Stoudt File:
• BCR Player of the Year
• Unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference
• Led area with .571 average
• Had two homers, six doubles, 16 RBIs
• Will play for Div. II Quincy University