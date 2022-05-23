Senior Spotlight>Wyatt Baker (Princeton High School)

Name: Wyatt Baker.

School: Princeton High School.

Date: Aug. 21, 2004.

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: Tiffany (mom), Michael (dad), Emma (sister) and Noah (brother).

Sports/activities: Baseball, Star Spangled Singers, Young Life, choir.

Nickname(s): Cleatus, Earp, Bakes.

Favorite sport and why: Baseball, I love the intensity at sometimes, but it is also very disappointing when your team doesn’t win.

Favorite food and where to get it: Rips chicken in Ladd.

Person(s) with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My grandmother, Kathy. She never failed to push me harder than anybody else has pushed me before to be better at the sport that I love to play.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My grandmother, Kathy. She never failed to give you the advice you needed to keep going to succeed.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Alexandra Daddario.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone, baseballs and a bat.

The last song I listened to: “24″ by Money Man.

People would be surprised to know: That I know how to drive.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Typically I just leave my things alone and don’t go touch them until I need to.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My grandmother Kathy. She never failed to put a smile on my face and always had a joke waiting.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: He was a good student athlete who never complained about what was asked of him and always tried his best.

Most embarrassing moment: When I ran into a light pole at night.

Most unforgettable moment: The last day of my senior year.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Fantasy football and basketball

What I would like to do in life: Become a microbiologist.

Three words that best describe myself: Athletic, smart, kindhearted.