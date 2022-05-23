May 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Prep Sports

IESA State Track: Logan lands five state medals

Camyrn Driscoll is state champ in 400 meters

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Logan finished finish in the Class 3A eighth-grade girls 4x400 ran by (from left) Ava Kyle, Camryn Driscoll, Avery Waca and Ruby Acker with a time of 4:34.49.

Princeton Logan finished finish in the Class 3A eighth-grade girls 4x400 ran by (from left) Ava Kyle, Camryn Driscoll, Avery Waca and Ruby Acker with a time of 4:34.49. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Logan Junior High track & field team had a weekend to remember, capturing five medals from the IESA state championships.

At the top of the list is the first-place medal claimed by Camryn Driscoll, who won the Class 3A eighth-grade girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.84.

Driscoll also helped Logan’s 4x200 and 4x400 relays to state medals.

Princeton Logan's Camryn Driscoll won the IESA Class 3A eighth grade girls' 400-meter state championship Friday in East Peoria.

Princeton Logan's Camryn Driscoll won the IESA Class 3A eighth grade girls' 400-meter state championship Friday in East Peoria. (Photo provided)

Driscoll ran with Chloe Ostrowski, Keighley Davis and Caroline Keutzer to place fourth in the 4x200 in 1:56.07 and teamed with Ava Kyle, Avery Waca and Ruby Acker for a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 in 4:34.49.

Davis also claimed a fourth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (17.19).

Logan’s Casey Etheridge placed sixth in the 3A eighth-grade boys’ 110 hurdles with a time of 16.9. This caps a school year which saw Etheridge win an IESA State wrestling championship.

Keighley Davis placed fourth in the eighth-grade girls 100 hurdles.

Casey Etheridge placed fifth in the eighth-grade hurdles.

The Princeton Logan eighth-grade girls 4x200 relay of finished fourth in Class 3A ran by (from left) Ximoara Cortez (alternate), Caroline Keutzer, Keighley Davis, Chloe Ostrowski and Camryn Driscoll.