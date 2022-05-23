IESA State Track: Logan lands five state medals

The Princeton Logan Junior High track & field team had a weekend to remember, capturing five medals from the IESA state championships.
At the top of the list is the first-place medal claimed by Camryn Driscoll, who won the Class 3A eighth-grade girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.84.
Driscoll also helped Logan’s 4x200 and 4x400 relays to state medals.
Driscoll ran with Chloe Ostrowski, Keighley Davis and Caroline Keutzer to place fourth in the 4x200 in 1:56.07 and teamed with Ava Kyle, Avery Waca and Ruby Acker for a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 in 4:34.49.
Davis also claimed a fourth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (17.19).
Logan’s Casey Etheridge placed sixth in the 3A eighth-grade boys’ 110 hurdles with a time of 16.9. This caps a school year which saw Etheridge win an IESA State wrestling championship.