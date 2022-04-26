Princeton Fastpitch Church League seeks teams

PRINCETON - The Princeton Fastpitch Church League has openings for one or two new teams for the 2022 season.

The league runs from early June through Aug. 13, on Tuesday and Friday nights at Westside Park in Princeton. The league mostly consists of men, but league president Rex Lasson notes several women have played over the years.

The league has a rich history dating back more than 80 years.

There is currently five teams in the league - defending champion, Malden Methodist, St. Matthews, United Methodist, Bunker Hill and Princeton Bible, which returns to the league after a recent pause.

Interested teams may call Lasson at 815-878-7399.