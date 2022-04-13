Katie Bates, Tigresses top Kewanee in key TRAC East showdown

Katie Bates fired a one-hit shutout to pitch Princeton to a key 4-0 win over Kewanee in TRAC East softball Tuesday in Kewanee.

Freshman leadoff hitter Kelsea Klingenberg had three hits and Rilee Sterling and McKenzie Hecht added a hit and 2 RBIs each.

The same two teams will meet again Thursday at Princeton.

IVC 3, Bureau Valley 2: The Grey Ghosts pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Storm in nonconference play at Chillicothe.

Lesleigh Maynard and Tyra Sayler each had RBI hits and Emma Stabler and Kaleen Carlson also hit their way on safely. The Storm batters struck out 14 times.

Madison Smith was tagged for the loss, allowing four hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.

In other area games, St. Bede fell 11-5 at home to Newman while Mendota downed Hall 18-1.

BASEBALL

Kewanee 6, Princeton 4: The Tigers mustered only two hits, a single by Jordan Reinhardt and a triple by Augie Christiansen in TRAC East play Tuesday at Kewanee.

“We’re just not hitting the way we need to,” PHS coach Wick Warren said.

Danny Cihocki took the loss for the Tigers, who fell to 2-3 and 1-2 in conference play.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 6, St. Bede 0: The Tigers swept the Bruins Tuesday with singles wins by Tyson Phillips (6-3, 6-4) and Nolan Mallory (6-4, 6-0) and Trent Goodale (6-3, 6-1) and Josh Orwig (6-0, 6-0) and the doubles teams of Reid Orwig and Ben Anderson (6-1, 6-2) and Matthew Sims and Niklas Schneider (6-0, 6-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 3, Mendota 0: The Tigresses got traditional goals by Mariah Hobson and Nora Schneider and a late 45-yarder on free kick by Maggie Davis for the win on the road Tuesday with freshman keeper Maddie Oertel making her first varsity start on goal.















