67th annual Malden Invitational Tournament tips off Friday

MALDEN — The Malden Invitational grade school basketball tournament has been held for 66 years, and not even a global pandemic could stop it.

Last year’s tournament was postponed to this spring with Malden winning the title.

“We kept it going during the pandemic, which was quite a feat,” Malden Superintendent/Principal Mike Patterson said.

The 67th annual Malden Invitational Tournament tipped off Friday with the host Musketeers facing Ohio and Neponset and PCA playing. The tournament concludes with four games Saturday: PCA vs. Malden at 9 a.m., Neponset vs. Ohio at 10:15 a.m., PCA vs. Ohio at noon and Neponset vs. Malden at 1:15 p.m.

Malden will be recognizing Norm VanDerMoon, who is stepping down as announcer and clock operator after 40 years.