Trez Rybarczyk joins Pistol Shrimp

PERU - Trez Rybarczyk was wanting to get some innings in before he headed to Florida. He found an opportunity close to home.

The new graduate from Hall High School and 2021 BCR Player of the Year made his debut for the Pistol Shrimp Friday night at Veteran’s Park in Peru. He allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk in two innings of relief against the Normal Cornbelters in Prospect League action.

Rybarczyk said he will be going to Florida with his brother, Ty, a pitcher for the University of Illinois “to train and just hangout.”

Hall product Chance Resetich, who plays for Black Hawk College, previously filled in for the Pistol Shrimp