Bruin Golf Classic to tee up July 24

The 24th Annual Bruin Golf Classic sponsored by the Bedan Club will be held Saturday, July 24 at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Cost is $80 per person, due by July 17, which includes green fees, golf cart, games of skill and chance, brunch, beverage and dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Evan Knoblauch Baseball Project at St. Bede Academy.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the 4-man scramble starting at 10 a.m.

Fees and registration may be sent to Bedan Golf Classic, St. Bede Abbey, 24 West US Highway 6, Peru, IL. 61354 or may be dropped off at Spring Creek.

For more information, call Dave Montez at 815-664-4668.