Princeton Fastpitch Church League returns to Westside Park

The Princeton Fastpitch Church League has returned to its home base.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and a season spent down the road in Wyanet, the Church League has returned to Westside Park in Princeton.
League president Rex Lasson said it’s nice to be home.
“It’s home,” Lasson said. “We appreciated the invite to Wyanet in 2020 to help get that season in, but Westside is home.”
Games started up Tuesday with another pair set for Friday night.
There will be doubleheaders each Friday night starting at 6:30 and 8 p.m. through July 23. There will also be doubleheaders played on Tuesdays on June 22, July 6 and July 20.
The league tournament will start Thursday, July 29.
St. Matthews is the seven-time defending league champion and has won eight out of the last nine years. The last team to win the title other than St. Matthews was Methodist, which beat St. Matthews in a one-run game in 2013.
In Tuesday’s openers, Malden Methodist beat Bureau Township while Methodist defeated Bunker Hill.
Friday’s games will feature Bureau Township vs. St. Matthews and Bunker Hill vs. Malden.
* Church bulletin: Longtime Methodist captain Rex Lasson has resumed pitching duties this year with his son, Bret, working on the road. Lasson jokes that he is “69 and feeling fine,” and his arm is holding up well. The 69-year-old grandfather has been in the league since the early 80s.