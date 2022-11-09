2022 Election: Bureau County roundup

Bureau County Voters had their final chance to cast their ballots Tuesday as the local polling places were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county.

Aside from various federal and state races, voters also had their chance to shape countywide races including the contested Bureau County Clerk and Recorder and county board races.

Other races such as County Treasurer and Sheriff were run unopposed.

Votes totals will be updated here as they are reported from the Bureau County Clerk’s Office.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Bureau County elections for contested county races are as follows as of 8:13 p.m.:

For the position of Bureau County Clerk show a Matthew Eggers (R) lead over Dylan Benavidez (D) with a vote total of 1407 to 439 with 20% of precincts reporting.

Sandy Hoos (R) holds a 95 to 38 vote lead over Joseph E. Bickett (D) for County Board District 3.

Bureau County elections for uncontested races are as follows:

Joseph Birkey (R) received 1649 votes with 20% precincts reporting for the position of County Treasurer.

James Reed (D) received 1473 votes with 20% precincts reporting for the position of County Sheriff.

Deborah ‘Deb’ Feeney (D) for the position of County Board District 1.

Robert McCook (D) received 79 votes with 11% precincts reporting for the position of County Board District 2.

Marshann Entwhistle (R) for the position of County Board District 4.

Dale Anderson (R) for the position of County Board District 5.

Derek Whited (R) for the position of County Board District 6.

Marsha Lilley (R) for the position of County Board District 7.

Kristi Warren (R) for the position of County Board District 8.

Keith Cain (R) for the position of County Board District 9.

John Baracani (D) for the position of County Board District 10.

Mary Jane Marini (D) for the position of County Board District 11.

Dave Argubright (D) for the position of County Board District 12.

Ronald Dobrich (D) for the position of County Board District 13.

Kerwin Paris (R) for the position of County Board District 14.

Jason Floyd (R) for the position of County Board District 16.

Connie Stetson (R) for the position of County Board District 17.

Lizabeth Novotny (R) for the position of County Board District 18.