Births announced in Bureau County: September 7, 2021

Joy Kindle Higgins

Thomas and Amy Jo (Kindle) Higgins of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Joy Kindle, born Aug. 16 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one brother, Owen, 4. Maternal grandparents are Doug and Renee Kindle of Tiskilwa. Paternal grandparent is Jeff Higgins.

Ettie JoAnn Markham

Ryan and Sydney (Young) Markham of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Ettie JoAnn, born Aug. 20 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one sister, Lenna Lou, 22 months. Maternal grandparents are Ed and Lisa Young of Princeton. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Aryls Markman of Wykoff, Minn.

Carter Johnson

Kari Cissell and Aaron Johnson of Ladd are the parents of a son, Carter, born Aug. 21 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparent is Lynn Cissell of Princeton. Paternal grandparents are Rodney and Terry Johnson of Princeton. Great-grandparents are Larry and Linda Kirkman of Ladd.

Gavin Paul Bernhardt

Paula and Tanya (Oertel) Bernhardt of Lacon are the parents of a son, Gavin Paul, born Aug. 21 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. He was welcomed home by one sister, April, 2. Maternal grandparents are Bruce Oertel and Laurie Berberich of Sandwich. Paternal grandparents are Paul Bernhardt and Michelle Bishop. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sally Kolb of Sandwich, and Paul and Mary Oertel of Warrenville.